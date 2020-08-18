VW Slams Opt-Out Drivers' 'Excessive' Atty Fee Bid

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen asked a California federal judge to reject an "excessive" request for more than $1.5 million in fees by lawyers for 52 drivers who opted out of the automaker's earlier settlements in multidistrict litigation over its emissions-cheating scandal in the hopes of taking Volkswagen to trial, but never did. Volkswagen AG and Volkswagen Group of America Inc. fired back at the request for $1.5 million request in attorney fees and and nearly $200,000 in expenses from Knight Law Group LLP and its co-counsel with respect to 52 opt-out plaintiffs, whose cases were paused ahead of a bellwether trial for the first batch of...

