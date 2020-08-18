Mallinckrodt Must Face Infant Drug Pricing Claims

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Tuesday that Mallinckrodt will have to face claims in a proposed class action alleging the company violated antitrust laws by scheming to artificially and "dramatically" inflate the price of its infant spasm drug Acthar Gel. U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler left certain allegations from a New Jersey union benefit fund standing, like its claims of unjust enrichment against the Irish pharmaceutical company and its claims surrounding Mallinckrodt Ard LLC's allegedly anti-competitive purchase of a potential competitor drug to Acthar. But the judge said the union fund did not adequately prove that the company made misleading or false...

