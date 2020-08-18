Active Duty Troops On Mexican Border Legal, OIG Says

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The contentious deployment of active U.S. military troops to support Department of Homeland Security southern border security operations is allowed by both law and Department of Defense policies, the Pentagon's Office of Inspector General said in a report released Tuesday. The report looked at the deployment of thousands of active duty troops — referred to as title 10 personnel — along the U.S.-Mexico border between October 2018 and Dec. 31, 2019, as well as the use of at least $144.3 million in military funding for the operations. "The use of DOD title 10 personnel to support DHS southern border security operations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS