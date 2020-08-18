Trumps Take Fraud Suit Arbitration Fight To The 2nd Circ.

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump and three of his children have asked the Second Circuit to take up their bid to compel arbitration of a putative class action alleging they conned thousands into investing in worthless business ventures using the Trump name. A New York federal judge ruled in May that the suit will not be paused while the Trumps appeal the judge's earlier denial of a motion to send the suit to arbitration. U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield said the family wasn't likely to prevail in the Second Circuit, but that didn't dissuade the president or his children from briefing an appeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS