J&J Asks South Carolina Justices To Split 2-Plaintiff Talc Trial

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson asked the South Carolina Supreme Court on Monday to prevent a joint trial of two talcum powder mesothelioma cases that it says are dissimilar, one of a 70-year-old man who had lung mesothelioma and another of a 20-year-old woman who had abdominal mesothelioma. The company argued that the cases are too different to be handled in a single case and seen by a single jury, echoing an argument the pharmaceutical giant has made in another past multiplaintiff case in Missouri known as Ingham, where a jury awarded billions to 22 plaintiffs whose cases were seen together by one jury....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS