Ex-Google Workers Want Sexist Emails, Memes Turned Over

Law360, San Francisco (August 18, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Former Google employees claiming the search giant systematically paid women less than their male peers urged a California state judge on Tuesday to order the company to hand over sexist emails and internal memes created by two unnamed former employees, arguing they may reveal a broader "culture of stereotyping women at Google." Four female former Google employees alleging that the company makes employee pay decisions based on gender stereotypes told San Francisco Superior Court Judge Andrew Y. S. Cheng during a telephone hearing on Tuesday that the male former Google employees' "notorious writings" are evidence of the culture at Google and...

