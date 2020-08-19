Marriott Faces UK Class Action Over Major Data Breach

Law360, London (August 19, 2020, 12:08 PM BST) -- Hotel operator Marriott International Inc. is facing a collective action in London brought by millions of former guests who say they should be compensated after their personal information was exposed during a massive data breach. Marriott revealed in 2018 that hackers had gained unauthorized access over four years to hundreds of millions of guests' records after they made bookings through a hotels group that it has acquired. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Technology journalist Martin Bryant filed a collective action lawsuit in the High Court on Tuesday on behalf of up to seven million victims of the breach in England and Wales. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS