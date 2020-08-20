Atty Seeks $825K Following Chase Crypto Fee Settlement

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Chase credit card holders have asked a Manhattan federal judge to approve $825,000 for the Finkelstein & Krinsk LLP attorney who helped them reach a $2.5 million settlement agreement with the bank in connection with class claims they were unfairly charged cash advance fees for cryptocurrency purchases. In a memorandum supporting their counsel fee and expense reimbursement motion, plaintiffs Brady Tucker, Ryan Hilton and Stanton Smith asked U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla to sign off on the sum, noting that together the proposed fee and expense total was just about 33%, or a third, of their multimillion-dollar settlement total. "In light...

