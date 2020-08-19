Actavis Inks Settlement In ADHD Drug Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical company Actavis told a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday that it had reached a settlement with the direct purchaser class in a lawsuit that accused the company, along with fellow pharma company Shire, of conspiring to delay sales of a generic version of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medication Intuniv. In a letter, Christopher T. Holding of Goodwin Procter LLP — counsel for Actavis — told the court the company and direct purchasers had reached a settlement "resolving all claims against each other in this litigation" and the class will ask the court for preliminary approval of the deal "in due...

