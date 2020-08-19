Electric Scooter Co. Lime Hit With Suit Over Rider Injuries

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Lime electric scooter riders hit the company with a proposed class action in San Francisco court Tuesday, alleging they were seriously injured by defective or poorly maintained scooters. The riders said Lime fails to maintain the safety of the scooters, alleging a litany of injuries including broken bones, concussions and cracked teeth from accidents involving the scooters. Segway, which is also named in the suit, also makes the scooters with inadequate safety features, the riders claim. The dockless scooter company hires "juicers" to pick up the scooters and charge them in their homes before putting them back in public rotation, according...

