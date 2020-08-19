Lampert, ESL Seek To Trim Sears Creditor Claims

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Sears Holding Co. insiders, including former CEO Edward Lampert and his hedge fund, asked a New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday to trim back claims from a suit by Sears creditors alleging they siphoned billions from the company as it slid into bankruptcy. Over the course of an all-day electronic hearing, counsel for Lampert and others asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain to dismiss portions of the suit brought by the unsecured creditors committee from Sears' Chapter 11 case on grounds ranging from a prior settlement and the statute of limitations to the value of an equity subscription to an asset-less company....

