Texas Judge Says Panel Ignored Race Bias In $2.7M Trial

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Dallas appellate judge has criticized his colleagues for upholding a $2.7 million wrongful death verdict against a United Rentals unit despite arguments that the plaintiff's attorney discriminated against white, male potential jurors. A panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals affirmed the verdict against United Rentals North America Inc. in a lawsuit stemming from a crash that caused a highway overpass collapse. But Justice David Evans, who was not part of the panel, said on Tuesday that he wanted the full court to review the case and the racial bias arguments made by United Rentals. United Rentals argued that counsel...

