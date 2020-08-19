PE Firm Inks $827M Sale Of Defense Biz Centauri To KBR

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Arlington Capital Partners said Wednesday it will sell U.S. intelligence and defense contractor Centauri LLC to government services and technology firm KBR in an $827 million deal put together with help from Hogan Lovells US LLP and Holland & Knight. Centauri LLC was launched in 2019 under Arlington Capital's ownership, according to the private equity firm's website. Centauri focuses on space, energy and intelligence technology and counts the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Intelligence Community among its customers, Arlington Capital said. "We had grown Centauri to a point in the market where it had become a very significant player...

