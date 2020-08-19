Scotiabank To Pay $127M Tied To 'Massive' Spoofing Scheme

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Toronto-based Scotiabank must pay $127.4 million after admitting to an eight-year spoofing scheme through which four of its traders rigged precious metals futures contracts to "trick other market participants" for the benefit of the bank and themselves, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission announced Wednesday. Scotiabank also ran a systematically flawed compliance program that will require the implementation of an independent compliance monitor for the next three years, despite remedial steps already taken. Federal regulators also said the bank made false statements to investigators in 2018 when it was originally penalized $800,000 in a related action....

