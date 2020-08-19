Judge Won't Reverse Planned Parenthood's $2M Verdict

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to undo a jury's $2 million award in favor of Planned Parenthood in a suit where activists led by David Daleiden were found to have violated state and federal laws by surreptitiously recording the organization's clinics and abortion providers and then posted the video footage online. In a Wednesday order on post-trial motions, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick denied bids from the activists, led by Daleiden and his Center for Medical Progress, that sought judgment as a matter of law, a new trial and amendment of judgment. The judge said that there wasn't any...

