Vaughan Baio Grows Amid Virus With 3 New Attys

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Vaughan Baio & Partners said Wednesday three new attorneys have joined its commercial defense practices, enhancing the growing roster of a new Delaware Valley enterprise launched in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Capehart Scatchard PC associate Anthony Skalski, onetime Uber Technologies Inc. counsel Justin Van Dyke and ex-Rawle & Henderson attorney Jeffrey L. Oster are based in the six-office firm's Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, office. Firm principals Joseph E. Vaughan and Madeline S. Baio say the unprecedented global health crisis — which has spurred litigation in some realms while grinding other areas to a halt — hasn't dampened interest by attorneys...

