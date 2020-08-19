Capt. In 'Fat Leonard' Scandal Charged With Drunk Driving

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A U.S. magistrate judge in California ordered a retired U.S. Navy captain and would-be gin distiller implicated in a massive bribery scheme to avoid alcohol starting Tuesday, after an Indiana court charged him with drunk driving in a cornfield car crash. Donald Hornbeck is currently out on pretrial release after being charged for his alleged role in the far-reaching "Fat Leonard" bribery scandal in 2017. Magistrate Judge Ruben B. Brooks granted a request from Hornbeck's pretrial services officers to modify the terms of his release, ordering Hornbeck to abstain from drinking and to seek substance abuse treatment or submit to regular...

