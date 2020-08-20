9th Circ. Revives Claims Toyota's Wiring Attracts Rats

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived implied warranty claims in a suit alleging that Toyota Motor Co.'s switch to soy-based material for wiring in its engines attracted rats that ate through the wiring, saying the proposed class adequately alleged that the switch led to an increase in damage. In an unpublished opinion Wednesday, the three-judge panel said a district court judge was off the mark when he found the proposed class, led by Albert Heber, couldn't blame Toyota for damage done by a third party — the rats — saying the alleged defect was the soy-based wiring harness, not the animals....

