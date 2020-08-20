Mercedes May Face UK Class Action Over Emissions Scandal

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 12:27 PM BST) -- A major London law firm announced on Thursday that it is considering suing Mercedes in the U.K. on behalf of consumers after the automaker agreed a $1.5 billion settlement with U.S. authorities over emissions-cheating software allegedly installed in its cars. The law firm said it is considering a possible representative action on behalf of Mercedes owners in England and Wales. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Fox Williams LLP said it is investigating a possible representative action, similar to a U.S.-style class action, on behalf of Mercedes owners in England and Wales whose vehicles could have been fitted with the devices. The law firm...

