Con Edison, NJ Utility To Split $10M Tab For Hudson Leak

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Consolidated Edison Co. of New York Inc. and a New Jersey utility have agreed to pay the federal government nearly $10 million for the cleanup of 1,687 gallons of dielectric fluid that leaked into the Hudson River from underwater transmission lines co-owned by the utilities. In a complaint and settlement agreement filed Wednesday in New Jersey federal court, Con Edison and Public Service Electric and Gas Co. agreed to split the bill from the government for removal costs and interest as well as jointly pay a $77,389 civil penalty for Clean Water Act violations. The utilities did not admit or deny...

