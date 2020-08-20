IHeart Workers Say 401(k) Plan 'Rife With Potential Conflicts'

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- IHeart Communications Inc. has been hit with a proposed ERISA class action from former employees accusing the company of wasting workers' retirement savings on unnecessarily costly investment options and unreasonably high record-keeping fees. Patrick E. Walker and Lisa Henshaw sued the company along with its board of directors and benefits committee in Texas federal court Wednesday on allegations the iHeart Media Inc. 401(k) Plan wasn't managed in participants' best interests in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The workers said the plan's structure was "rife with potential conflicts of interest" given that Fidelity was the plan's trustee while a...

