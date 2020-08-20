Shkreli's Prison Comms Get Partial Protection From FTC

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday ordered the Federal Trade Commission to "make reasonable efforts" not to look at Martin Shkreli jailhouse communications with his attorneys but otherwise permitted a look at other conversations the incarcerated "pharma bro" may have had about monopolizing sales of the antiparasitic drug Daraprim. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote offered little analysis of the privilege fight between Shkreli and the FTC, which had argued that the defendant voided any claim to attorney-client privilege when he used outlets he knew could be monitored by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to allegedly continue discussing his anti-competitive...

