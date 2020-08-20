Judge Dismisses Trump's Push To Block NY Subpoena

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT) -- A federal judge on Thursday tossed President Donald Trump's second attempt at blocking a grand jury subpoena for his tax records by the Manhattan district attorney's office, part of a string of losses handed to the president on the subject. President Donald Trump had asked for discovery into the scope of a grand jury investigation in New York, a request denied Thursday by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan. (AP) Manhattan U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said in the 103-page decision that the court couldn't "mechanically credit" allegations by Trump attorneys that the subpoena to Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, was issued in bad...

