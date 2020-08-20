NJ Court Says Dog-Bite Liability Should've Been Left To Jury

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court ruled Thursday that a judge presiding over a dog-bite case was wrong to rule before trial that a business owner whose dog bit a customer shared liability with his landlord, saying the jury that decided damages also should have decided the liability question. The court ruled in a case brought by customer Aliesette Russo, who was bitten by a Rottweiler inside a jewelry store in May 2014. The business, called Creations by Stefano, was owned by Stefano Simone, who leased the location from landlord Platinum Realty Group. A judge found at the summary-judgment phase of the...

