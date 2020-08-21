Loughlin Gets 2 Mos., Husband 5 Mos. In 'Varsity Blues' Case

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced Friday to two months and five months in prison, respectively, for their roles in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal after admitting to paying bribes to get two of their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits. Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin leaving Boston federal court after a hearing in April 2019. On Friday, they received prison sentences for their roles in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) In sentencing the couple during separate videoconference hearings, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton accepted the...

