Green Financing Firm Calls Customer Suit 'Buyer's Remorse'

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Green home upgrade financing company Ygrene told a federal judge in Florida that a couple who used its services should have actually read the agreement they signed before accusing the company of misleading them. In a Wednesday summary judgment bid, the company told U.S. District Judge Laurel Beeler that comments made during depositions by Tammy and George Woolley suggested the couple didn't fully review the financing agreement they signed. "The Woolleys' deposition testimony made clear that if they were confused at all about the Ygrene PACE program — and it is not clear that they were — their confusion arose solely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS