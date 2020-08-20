Lyft, Uber Will Stay Put In California After Court Reprieve

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Thursday stayed an order that would have forced Uber and Lyft to reclassify their drivers as employees, prompting the ride-hailing giants to pump the brakes on threats to leave the Golden State. The First Appellate District granted the companies an emergency stay allowing them to continue treating their drivers as independent contractors, with certain conditions. The stay will only take effect if the companies agree to comply with San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman'ss Aug. 10 order should they lose the appeal and voters reject their bid to evade the state's revamped employment classification test...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS