Ex-Comcast Worker Drops Proposed COBRA Class Action

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted an ex-employee's bid Thursday to voluntarily drop a suit against Comcast accusing the company of sending former workers COBRA notices that contained ominous warnings and threats of penalties and fines. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman signed off on the order one day after Newton Joseph lodged his notice of voluntary dismissal with prejudice in his June proposed class action alleging Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC sent workers COBRA notices that wouldn't be understood by the average plan participant. Joseph contended that Comcast's notices ran afoul of the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, an amendment to the Employee...

