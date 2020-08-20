BREAKING: Bayer Pays $1.6B To Settle Suits Over Essure Contraceptive

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Bayer AG said Thursday that it has reached a $1.6 billion deal to end nearly all litigation in the U.S. over claims that its Essure birth control device injured women. The deal includes litigation consolidated in California as well as in federal court in Pennsylvania. Bayer said the deal resolves about 90% of the nearly 39,000 claims brought by women in the U.S. Earlier in August, Bayer said that good progress had been made in settlement talks and that it had set aside nearly $1.5 billion to resolve the Essure cases, as well as other litigation matters. --Editing by Jack Karp....

