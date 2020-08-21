Mintz Picks Up Partner From Boies Schiller

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Experienced litigator Jeremy Vest joined Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC's New York-based litigation practice after more than a decade at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, the firm announced Friday. Vest, 42, has spent the last 13 years working on litigation in cases covering insurance, product liability, contracts and more at Boies Schiller — where he was a partner — getting what he said was valuable experience as a trial lawyer. "One of the things I always enjoyed at Boies Schiller was the varied nature of its practice," Vest told Law360 on Friday, his second day of work at Mintz....

