Zuckerberg Questioned By FTC In Facebook Antitrust Inquiry

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Mark Zuckerberg answered questions under oath from the Federal Trade Commission during a remote antitrust investigative hearing into Facebook this week, Politico reported Thursday, just weeks after he spoke with lawmakers about the social media giant's market power. The specifics of Zuckerberg's discussions weren't publicly disclosed. A Facebook spokesperson declined to confirm "previous reporting" but acknowledged the FTC's inquiry. "We are committed to cooperating with the US Federal Trade Commission's inquiry and answering the questions the agency may have," the spokesperson told Law360 in an email. The FTC has taken heat in the past for not interviewing Zuckerberg during investigations....

