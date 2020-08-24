Feds Say They Couldn't Foresee Mass Shooting By Ex-Airman

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged a Texas federal court to toss a suit from victims' families and victims over a 2017 church shooting by a former airman, saying it couldn't have foreseen the event, while the victims argued the U.S. Air Force knew he was dangerous. The federal government said Friday that its alleged failure to report criminal information about Devin Patrick Kelley to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's background check system doesn't make it liable for the 2017 mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that killed 26 people and injured at least 20 others....

