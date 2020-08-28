Real Estate Rumors: Seritage Growth, Live Oak, MetroNational

Andrew McIntyre By

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) --is planning to sell two Chicago properties to, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Friday. The company is planning to sell a Sears site at 4730 W. Irving Park Road and a former Sears at Harlem and North Avenues, according to the report, which did not indicate a price.has loaned $22 million toandfor a senior living and medical office project in Miami-Dade County, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The loan is for MedSquare Place on Southwest 24th Street in Westchester, where the venture is planning to build 38,000 square feet of medical office space and 86 senior living units, according to the report.is pausing the office component of a mixed-use project in Houston as the developer assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the office sector, the Houston Business journal reported on Friday. The company is moving ahead with the multifamily portion of The McKinley, which includes a 25-story residential tower, has put the office portion on hold, the journal reported.--Editing by Peter Rozovsky.

