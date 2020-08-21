NJ Construction Co. Prez Aims To Escape FCA Claims

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The president of a construction business on Friday asked a New Jersey federal court to toss the government's False Claims Act allegations against him, saying they failed to tie him to purported lies about his company's work with businesses run by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals on a federally funded project. In trying to escape half of a six-count complaint against him and his business, Peter Abbonizio said it's not enough that the suit says he is the president of C. Abbonizio Contractors Inc. and that he signed the roughly $39.1 million subcontract at issue. Without specific assertions linking him to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS