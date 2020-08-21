Feds Say Maxwell Can't Use Criminal Discovery In Civil Suits

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors urged a New York federal judge on Friday to deny a request by Ghislaine Maxwell to let her file certain criminal discovery materials under seal in unspecified civil suits against her, arguing that Maxwell is attempting to "blur the lines between the criminal discovery process and civil litigation." Maxwell, who is facing charges of luring minors for sex with late financier Jeffrey Epstein, is asking for something that would be in violation of a July 30 protective order that specifically prohibits such behavior, federal prosecutors said. "At base, the defendant's application fundamentally misapprehends the nature and process of criminal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS