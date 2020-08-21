Insurers Tear Into Quinn Emanuel's $185M Fee Bid In ACA Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP can't scoop up $185 million for litigating two class actions against the federal government over so-called risk corridor payments under the Affordable Care Act, a group of insurance companies said Thursday. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and dozens of health care insurers told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that the firm should only be able to collect $8.8 million in fees because while it did a great job litigating the cases, which resulted in $3.7 billion for the insurers, the $185 million is pulled from thin air. "The amount Quinn Emanuel seeks — which would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS