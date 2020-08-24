Evanston Sued For Ending Coverage In Condo Balcony Case

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Evanston Insurance Co. wrongly ended coverage for a property manager and others at a Manhattan condo building that's facing a $12.5 million underlying lawsuit involving allegedly defective glass panels on balconies that shattered and at one point injured pedestrians below, according to a complaint in New York federal court. In a lawsuit Friday, Evanston is accused by three of its insureds, including FS Project Management LLC and Firstservice Residential New York Inc., of going back on its 2015 agreement to defend them in the ongoing, underlying case. Among other things, FSPM and FSR were accused of failing to disclose certain building...

