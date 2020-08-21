Fiat Chrysler Aims To Dump Investor Suit Over UAW Bribes

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler on Friday urged a New York federal court to ditch a stock-drop suit accusing the automaker of concealing a scheme to bribe officials at the United Automobile Workers, insisting that none of its executives was aware of the bribery scheme and its financial disclosures therefore weren't misleading or inaccurate. The investors claim in their suit that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and its top executives signed off on misleading U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, conference calls and other public statements that artificially inflated the automaker's stock price and damaged investors. However, all the while, the company was involved in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS