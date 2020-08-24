Judge Unravels Bosch's Partial Win In Brake Parts IP Fight

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court will reconsider Bosch's partial victory in a dispute with Nucap over aftermarket brake components, narrowly convinced by Nucap's arguments that a lack of clarity on either side of the bench require another look at the ruling. In a 15-page order issued Sunday, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang granted Nucap Industries Inc.'s request for reconsideration of his decision last September to grant partial summary judgment to Robert Bosch LLC in the former business partners' wide-ranging fight. Notably, Judge Chang said he would revisit whether Bosch misappropriated trade secrets by disclosing Nucap's drawings to third parties. Nucap's reconsideration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS