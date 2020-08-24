Gilead Says Law Firm's Ads Misrepresent HIV Drug Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. has asked a California federal court to admonish a plaintiffs firm representing people who have taken the anti-HIV drug Truvada and related products, alleging that the firm's ads raising the alarm about the drug's effects are irresponsible and have harmed those who could benefit from the drug. Gilead asked the court on Friday to force Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP to reveal all of its online ads about Truvada and other Gilead drugs tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, or TDF, and tenofovir alafenamide, or TAF. The court should also admonish Hilliard Martinez for making misleading claims about the health effects for...

