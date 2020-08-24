WTO Rebukes US Duties On Canadian Lumber

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization sided with Canada to find that countervailing duties the U.S. has imposed on softwood lumber imports since 2017 were not justified, according to a 224-page panel report released Monday. A three-person panel of the WTO Dispute Settlement Body agreed with Canada's central argument that the U.S. Department of Commerce's investigation into its softwood industry had not followed the WTO Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures. Commerce had made errors in its assessment of benchmark prices that Canadian lumber exporters paid their provinces to harvest trees from public land, the panel said. "We conclude that, to the extent...

