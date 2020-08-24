Lawsuits Mount Against Marine Biz In Fatal Pipeline Explosion

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Orion Marine Construction Inc. on Monday was hit with four lawsuits seeking more than $160 million in the wake of Friday's fatal explosion that occurred during dredging operations in the ship channel in Corpus Christi, Texas. The families of three deceased employees who were onboard the dredging vessel when it struck an underwater natural gas pipeline, causing a massive explosion, filed suit in Harris County District Court on Monday, each seeking $50 million in damages. Jose Delgado, who was seriously burned in the incident, has also filed suit separately and is seeking $10 million in damages. The families of Rafael Espinoza,...

