Halkbank Loses Bid To Recuse Judge In Iran Sanctions Case

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Manhattan said Monday he won't recuse himself from overseeing an Iran sanctions case against Turkey's Halkbank, calling "speculative, tenuous and false" the claim that the judge sided with a group deemed a terrorist organization by the country's government. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman said the bank had taken out of context remarks he made at a legal symposium in Istanbul in 2014. Halkbank, which is accused of taking part in a conspiracy to help get billions of dollars into Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions, had argued the judge appeared to be biased because his remarks...

