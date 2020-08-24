TikTok Fires Back At Trump's Efforts To Constrict App

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT) -- TikTok sued the U.S. government in California federal court Monday, accusing the Trump administration of using national security as a flimsy pretense to effectively ban the popular app for political purposes. The icon for the TikTok video sharing app. (AP Photo) The app's U.S. business unit filed a suit targeting President Donald Trump's Aug. 6 executive order, which will ban certain "transactions" with TikTok Inc.'s Chinese parent Co. ByteDance Ltd., citing security concerns over the app's use of personal data. Trump designated TikTok a threat to national security under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the bedrock law for modern U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS