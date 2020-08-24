7th Circ. FCA Dismissal Ruling May Have Unintended Effects

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Following three decades of atrophy, the U.S. Department of Justice has been flexing its False Claims Act dismissal authority at an increasing pace.[1] Not surprisingly, this welcome uptick of activity in nonintervened FCA cases has created new opportunities for appellate court decisions to weigh in on a long-standing circuit court split regarding the proper standard of review for government dismissal motions. In early August, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit complicated matters by holding in U.S. v. Academy Mortgage Corp. that the Justice Department could not immediately appeal as of right a district court decision denying the government's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS