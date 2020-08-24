Colgate Retirees Win $300M Suit Over Benefit Calculation

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge handed a win on Monday to a class of Colgate-Palmolive retirees who claim they were shortchanged on retirement payments, holding that Colgate misinterpreted its retirement plan's terms when calculating workers' benefit entitlement in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield granted the roughly 1,200-member class's bid for partial summary judgment in a 27-page opinion and order, writing that Colgate ignored "unambiguous" plan language when totaling up retirees' benefits. The lawsuit asked Judge Schofield to weigh competing arguments about how to interpret the plan's residual annuity amendment, which made additional...

