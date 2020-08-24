AT&T Unit Scores Trial Win In Call-Center Worker Pay Case

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury has delivered a defense verdict for an AT&T unit in a case brought by one of hundreds of call center workers who have alleged they were not compensated properly. The jury in Dallas delivered a verdict for AT&T Services Inc. on Friday afternoon after hearing closing arguments Friday morning in the Federal Labor Standards Act trial by call center worker Tammy Mosley-Lovings, according to a docket note. The verdict form was not yet available midday Monday. Mosley-Lovings and at least 285 other call center workers had previously opted in to bring their pay claims as a collective...

