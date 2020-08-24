WeChat Users Claim Trump 'Transaction' Ban Unconstitutional

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A group of U.S. WeChat users on Friday accused the Trump administration in California federal court of violating the First and Fifth amendments and overstepping its authority through an executive order that could restrict the Chinese social media platform starting next month. The U.S. WeChat Users Alliance levied some of the same arguments that were made Monday by the popular Chinese short-form video app TikTok in a lawsuit also challenging the Trump administration. On Aug. 6, President Donald Trump signed parallel executive orders that will ban certain "transactions" with TikTok Inc.'s Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. and WeChat's parent Tencent Holdings Ltd., citing security...

