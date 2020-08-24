A&M Prof Who Worked For NASA Is Chinese Agent, Feds Say

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Texas A&M University professor who leads a NASA research team hid his affiliation and collaboration with a Chinese university in order to leverage NASA grants to advance Chinese research, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged Monday. Federal authorities have charged Zhengdong Cheng, 53, with conspiracy, making false statements and wire fraud, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday in the Southern District of Texas. Cheng, a professor at Texas A&M since 2004, performed research under grants funded by U.S. government agencies, including NASA, according to the complaint. But from 2012 to 2018, Cheng took steps to obscure his position as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS