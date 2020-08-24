NY Judge Clears Way For Trial In Ex-Nomura Trader's SEC Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday rejected a former Nomura top commercial mortgage-backed securities trader's effort to avoid trial in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit alleging he lied to customers while acting as a middleman for mortgage bonds. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken denied the summary judgment sought by James Im, the one-time co-head of Nomura Securities International Inc.'s CMBS trading desk whom the SEC has accused of lying about mortgage bond purchase prices, offer prices, ownership and more in order to dupe customers into paying more for bonds or selling theirs for less in certain transactions between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS